KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Meatball, the pup who is full of energy

This week KPRC 2 Pet Project is highlighting Meatball to help him find a family.

He is a 1-year-old Bull Dog that is full of energy who loves to play fetch and will always bring the ball back to you.

He is also good at walking every morning and loves to talk back.

Meatball is the ideal furry friend to welcome into your home.

If you’re interested in welcoming Meatball into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Pet Project follow-up: Cornelia

Cornelia adopted (Houston Humane Society)

Thanks to KPRC, Cornelia has found her forever home! Making her Pet Project appearance last Sunday, her adopters fell in love with her and went to adopt her!

They are excited for a life full of playtime & excitement with this sweet girl!