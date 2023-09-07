Man in Harris County Jail dies after suffering apparent medical emergency

HOUSTON – A 62-year-old man in custody at the Harris County Jail died Thursday after authorities said he suffered an apparent medical emergency.

Authorities said Raymond Cooper, 62, suffered a medical emergency in a medical ward of the jail. CPR and lifesaving measures were administered quickly and Houston Fire Department EMS transported him to a local hospital. Cooper was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 5:32 a.m., the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Cooper had no obvious physical injuries. He had been in jail since July 15, 2023.

The death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with a state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail.

An autopsy will be performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to determine Cooper’s cause of death.

The death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

