2 Harris County Jail inmates with ‘preexisting medical conditions’ die in custody last week

HOUSTON, Texas – Two Harris County Jail inmates died last week after being hospitalized with preexisting medical conditions, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.

Eric Cano, 40, had been charged with murder and booked into jail on July 27, 2022. He had a terminal illness and was taken to Ben Taub hospital on May 27, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office. Cano reportedly died on June 16 at 10:59 p.m.

Ray Rattler, 56, had been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and booked into jail on May 22. He was taken to Ben Taub hospital on June 14 due to deteriorating health. He died on June 17 at 3:14 p.m. No additional information about his medical condition was provided in the news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Texas Rangers investigates all inmate deaths. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also conducting an independent investigation to ensure that all procedures were carried out appropriately.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences will determine the cause of the deaths. The sheriff’s office said it notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the incidents.

Harris County said there have been eight in-custody deaths in 2023, including the two deaths in June.

