Inmate dies after suffering apparent medical emergency in Harris County Jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An inmate who was inside the Harris County jail is now dead after apparently suffering from a medical emergency while in custody earlier this month.

According to officials, 32-year-old Robert Terry asked officers to be taken to the jail clinic just moments before he was said to have collapsed at around 6:20 a.m. on May 16.

Terry was then reportedly seen by Harris Health medical staff while waiting for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

At around 7:32 a.m., Terry was pronounced dead at the hospital. Records show he was without physical injuries and had been inside the jail since May 13.

Harris County officials say the death will be investigated by the Texas Rangers, in accordance with state law.

Also investigating will be the Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division which will determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed during Terry’s time at the jail.

SEE ALSO: Commissioners Court approves $7.4M for improvements at Harris County Jail

Houston mother calls for changes at Harris County Jail after son’s in-custody death; new inspection report lists several deficiencies at facility

Harris County Jail kept tens of thousands of ex-inmates’ funds, audit shows

Harris County Jail continues to fail compliance standards, according to new inspection report