30-year-old man dies after suffering ‘medical emergency’ in Harris County Jail

HOUSTON – Another inmate has died at the Harris County Jail this year, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramon Thomas, 30, was found unresponsive with a low pulse in his cell on Saturday, according to authorities. Jail medical staff said they immediately started lifesaving efforts and transported him to the clinic located at 1200 Baker Street.

At approximately 10:26 p.m., a Houston Fire Department ambulance transported Thomas to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 10:44 p.m.

Thomas had no obvious physical injuries. He had been in jail since April 19.

The death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers in accordance with state law that requires all jail deaths to be investigated by an outside law enforcement agency.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is also investigating to determine whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed, which is standard following the death of a person in jail. The man’s cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

In addition, the death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

Harris County said there have been eight in-custody deaths in 2023, including the two deaths in June.

