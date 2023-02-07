Family of inmates who died in Harris County Jail hold news conference with civil, human rights activists calling out leadership, looking for change

HOUSTON – Family of inmates who died while in custody at the Harris County Jail are joining civil and human rights activists Tuesday to condemn law enforcement leadership and officials for those inmate deaths.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and KPRC 2 will livestream in the video player above.

On Monday, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a former Harris County Jail detention officer was indicted who was charged in connection to the death of an inmate from 2021, which is the first time charges have been filed for an in-custody death at the jail. A Harris County medical examiner ruled that the inmate died of blunt-force trauma to his head, prosecutors said.

READ: Bond set at $100K: Former Harris County Jail detention officer charged in 2021 inmate death, DA says

This story will be updated shortly.

Previous inmate deaths: