Investigation underway after man found dead in his cell at Harris County Jail, deputies say

The Harris County Jail is seen in this Jan. 7, 2016, photo taken in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man died in the Harris County Jail on Tuesday.

Jacob Pillow, who was arrested for trespassing on Jan. 1, was found unresponsive inside his cell on Jan. 3, according to deputies.

Investigators said Pillow was in the process of being released from jail on Tuesday around 1 a.m. when he started assaulting a detention officer, which resulted in him receiving an additional charge.

Investigators said jail staff was forced to restrain Pillow in order to regain control of him, and immediately after the incident he was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return to his cell.

Around 8:07 a.m., investigators said a jail employee was conducting rounds when he noticed that Pillow was unresponsive inside his cell. Jail medical staff said they attempted to revive Pillow and called for an ambulance.

Pillow was transported to a nearby hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead at 9:12 a.m.

Houston police are now investigating the death and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal investigation to determine whether all departmental policies and procedures were followed.

Both investigations are standard procedures for all deaths that occur at the jail.

Pillow’s cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy that is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.