Police searching for missing 72-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Stafford

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Stafford, Missing Person, HPD
Adrienne Collier, 72 (HPD)

STAFFORD, Texas – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen in Stafford on Tuesday.

Adrienne Collier was reportedly last seen wearing a light gray shirt with a heart design on it and cowboy slippers in the 11700 block of West Bellfort Avenue.

According to HPD, Collier has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Collier’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 832-394-1840.

