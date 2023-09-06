WATCH LIVE: Day 2 in the historic impeachment trial of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton continues Wednesday

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Sample HTML block

AUSTIN, Texas – Day 1 of suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Impeachment trial took place Tuesday, beginning with hours of formal court work, pre-trial motions, a formal plea, and a vote from Senators inside the Chambers.

SEE ALSO: Ken Paxton impeachment trial begins with sniping: “Slow creep of corruption” vs. “nothing of significance”

After Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick swore in all 30 Senators, pre-trial motions began.

Those Senators will act as jurors throughout the duration of the trial.

(Below is an interactive graphic showing who’s who and how the courtroom is organized.)

During a vote, members of the Senate overwhelmingly rejected his numerous attempts to dismiss the charges.

SEE ALSO: Texas Senate rejects all motions to dismiss Ken Paxton impeachment charges

“Mr. Paxton should be removed from office because he failed to protect the state and instead used his elected office for his own benefit,” said Republican state Rep. Andrew Murr, one of the House impeachment managers leading the case against Paxton. “In Texas, we require more from our public servants than merely avoiding being a criminal.”

All 16 Articles of Impeachment were read which included disregard of official duty, misapplication of public resources, and abuse of public trust.

Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee colorfully responded to each article, claiming that his client, Paxton, remains guilt-free in each circumstance presented. He entered a plea of not guilty and left the Chambers after lunch was called around 12 p.m.

Several political commentators said that opening statements between the defense and prosecutors were ‘dramatic’ as both sides set the tone for what they were seeking within the trial.

If convicted, Paxton could be barred from holding elected office in Texas moving forward.

Prosecutors are expected to continue calling witnesses on Wednesday.

Watch the trial live in the player above beginning at 9 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Inside Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial courtroom

Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial begins with a former ally who reported him to the FBI

Top Houston attorneys head to Austin for Ken Paxton impeachment trial

Catch up on ‘The Bench’ coverage of the impeachment trial

Ken Paxton cannot be forced to testify at his impeachment trial, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick rules