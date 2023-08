Woman in custody after chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South

HOUSTON – A woman was seen being taken into custody after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were seen surrounding a black vehicle after it was stopped.

The suspect was apprehended on the ground at first and then put inside a patrol unit.

Authorities have not said what led up to the chase.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.

Woman in custody after chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South (KPRC 2)

Woman in custody after chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South (KPRC 2)

Woman in custody after chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South (KPRC 2)

Woman in custody after chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies on Beltway 8 South (KPRC 2)