Needville Little League’s journey in LLWS not over yet; they still have one more game to go

After losing to El Segundo Little League 6-1 in the U.S. Championship on Saturday, the boys of Needville Little League still have something to be proud of: being the second-best in the country.

Now, their run isn’t over yet -- they still have a shot at becoming the third-best team in the world.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Needville Little League’s path to the Little League World Series

On Sunday, Needville will play in the Little League World Series consolation game against Asia-Pacific’s Chinese Taipei. That game begins at 10 a.m. Houston time.

“We wanted to be in the championship game, so we’re not looking forward to it. But now that it’s here, we’re going to go and try to win it,” Andy McRae, Needville Little League manager told KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry. “I mean, when you go out on the field, you do your best and you try to win. If you don’t, that’s okay. But you’re going to give it your all to try to win. So we’re going to go out and try to win a game.”

RELATED: Needville Little League falls to El Segundo, California; will play Taipei for shot at third place in LLWS

Meanwhile, El Segundo Little League, the U.S. champion, will play against Curaçao Sunday afternoon for the LLWS title.

The Fort Bend County team is scheduled to return to Houston Monday evening, and they’re expected to be well-received by the small town of 3,000.

On Saturday, the team became Grand Marshals for the Fort Bend County Fair parade happening in September.

RELATED: ‘Played their hearts out’: Needville community proud of Little League team’s World Series run