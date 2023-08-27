85º
Needville Little League’s journey in LLWS not over yet; they still have one more game to go

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Bryce Newberry, Reporter

After losing to El Segundo Little League 6-1 in the U.S. Championship on Saturday, the boys of Needville Little League still have something to be proud of: being the second-best in the country.

Now, their run isn’t over yet -- they still have a shot at becoming the third-best team in the world.

On Sunday, Needville will play in the Little League World Series consolation game against Asia-Pacific’s Chinese Taipei. That game begins at 10 a.m. Houston time.

“We wanted to be in the championship game, so we’re not looking forward to it. But now that it’s here, we’re going to go and try to win it,” Andy McRae, Needville Little League manager told KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry. “I mean, when you go out on the field, you do your best and you try to win. If you don’t, that’s okay. But you’re going to give it your all to try to win. So we’re going to go out and try to win a game.”

Meanwhile, El Segundo Little League, the U.S. champion, will play against Curaçao Sunday afternoon for the LLWS title.

The Fort Bend County team is scheduled to return to Houston Monday evening, and they’re expected to be well-received by the small town of 3,000.

On Saturday, the team became Grand Marshals for the Fort Bend County Fair parade happening in September.

