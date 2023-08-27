‘Played their hearts out’: Needville community proud of Little League team’s World Series run

Needville Little League’s run for the World Series championship has ended after losing the U.S. championship game to California Saturday. Despite defeat, there is still a lot of optimism Saturday night after the season the Fort Bend County team has had.

The game Saturday made it official, Needville’s Little League team is the second best in the entire country, catching the world’s attention with a 4-1 performance at Lamade Stadium.

“They played their hearts out, that’s all we can ask for,” said Little League parent Selina Rangel.

The boys from Needville have stolen hearts across Texas and beyond, battling to become Little League World Series champions.

“In the moment, it feels terrible. But as you know, as every minute or hours go by, we’ll look back. And it’s just a true blessing. I mean, for Needville, Texas, to finish second in the U.S. and at worst, fourth in the world,” said Needville Little League Manager Andy Mcrae.

Hundreds of fan from the few-thousand-people town came to support in Pennsylvania, including the fourth grade teacher of several teammates.

“My biggest hope is that they don’t feel they’ve let us down. We are still so proud of everything they’ve accomplished,” said Pauline Anderson, a former teacher of some Needville Little League players. “Everybody in town is excited.”

“This took excellent grit and passion, and they gave it their all,” said Needville fan Danielle Jones.

The loss came with hugs and tears, but plenty of proud parents who know their boys better than anyone.

“It just makes them want to do it more. Work harder,” said Needville parent Brittany Benge.

“We’re going to take this pain and make it into a flame. We’re going to do this. We’re moving forward off of this,” said Needville Little League coach Joseph Benge.

Moving forward and soaking in everything to be proud of.

“I’m just happy we got we were able to get here and get to this moment,” said Needville player Easton Benge.

“You got to realize what we did this whole summer. No matter what happens tomorrow or what happened today, we’re the fourth best team in the world,” said player Michael Raven.

Needville will play Chinese Taipei in the consolation game Sunday at 10 a.m. Texas time. They’re expected to arrive back in Houston on Monday evening.

