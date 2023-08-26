Game day for Needville Little League: How the team prepares for US Championship

KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry traveled to Williamsport to follow Needville’s path through the Little League World Series.

Needville Little League will have a rematch with the California team on Saturday for the U.S. Championship game at the Little League World Series.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Texas time. Needville beat the El Segundo, Calif. team 3-1 on Monday.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Needville Little League’s path to the Little League World Series

The winner will advance to the Little League World Series Championship game on Sunday.

The boys from Needville are coming into Saturday’s game with two days of rest.

On the first day of rest, a neighboring town threw the boys and their families a party with plenty of food and games. They also got to relax as they watched the boys of El Segundo Little League beat the Seattle team, learning which team they would face on Saturday.

The Pine Barn Inn hotel staff organized the party, where several families were staying when other plans got rained out. The community came together in a matter of hours to donate much of what they enjoyed.

On Friday, the team traveled about 25 miles from Williamsport, Penn. for a picnic with the team from Panama. They also swam in chilly creek water with their team host’s dog.

On the eve of game day, the team ate tacos for dinner, in true Texas fashion.

As Needville now prepares for its biggest game ever, we found out how some get ready on game day.

“The first game, we did it, we ate doughnuts on the day of the game for breakfast,” coach Andy McRae said. “We actually asked, ‘Hey, can we get some kolaches?’ And they’re like, ‘We don’t know what kolaches are’.”

Doughnuts on game day have continued.

“I just try and relax as much as I can and just focus,” DJ Jablonski, who plays on the team, said.

“I pray before every game. I had to pray before every game,” player Michael Raven said.”

“There’s the Mountaineer Lodge. We’ve had lunch there before every single game. We keep going back and keep asking for the same waitress and ordering the same food,” Teresa Hammonds, who is player Cade Hammonds’ mother, said.

“I like to eat a banana before every game. I don’t know why, but it started like, here, right,” Cade Hammonds said. “And I’ve been hitting great and doing great ever since I started doing that.”

He’s continued doing that, and said he thinks it’s his secret to success.

One of the biggest fans cheering on the Needville team in Pennsylvania is Cookie Havens. Her son Andy McRae is the coach and her grandson, Jagger McRae, plays on the team.

“I get a text middle of the night that said, ‘Dreams do come true.’ Oh, and it’s for me too. You know, to see them, especially when they, I know for the kids, it seems like they don’t even realize the enormity of what they’ve done,” Havens said. “I just say a prayer, you know ... that everybody is well, doesn’t get hurt and everything goes the way it’s supposed to go and just I don’t have a heart attack in the middle of the game and I have to stop the game.”

Bobby Zepeda, Little League District Administrator for the area where Needville plays, said more than 100 fans from Needville arrived in Pennsylvania overnight to cheer on the team on Saturday.

The International Championship game is also scheduled for Saturday between the Chinese-Taipei team and Curaçao. That winner will advance to the World Championship as well.