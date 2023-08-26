Needville Little League team to be Grand Marshals of 2023 Fort Bend County Fair

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The Fort Bend County Fair announced Saturday the 2023 Grand Marshals of the fair as the Needville Little League team.

“The Fort Bend County Fair is extremely proud of the boys’ run, the community’s support, and how the competition brought us together. We look forward once again to cheering them on as they lead our Fair’s kickoff parade,” said Fort Bend County Fair President Jennifer Williams.

The Southwest Region champions had been undefeated on their way to the LLWS United States Championship game before losing to the team from El Segundo, California Saturday.

“The team and coaches have made their hometown, all of Fort Bend County, and the State of Texas proud to have them represent them in the tournament. Excitement has spread from city to city in support of the 12-member team,” a press release said.

The fair said it’s mission is “Benefiting Youth, Promoting Agriculture, Supporting Education,” and has provided scholarships for decades.

The parade will kick off the Fort Bend County Fair’s 10-day run from September 29 to October 8, 2023. The parade begins at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29. Parade-goers will get to help cheer on the team and 200 other parade entries as they make their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

“Proud Traditions, Inspiring Our Future” is this year’s parade theme.

You can find more information about the fair as well as purchase tickets here.

