Police searching for person of interest in fatal shooting of 5-year-old on apartment balcony in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a five-year-old boy in southwest Houston.

The shooting happened at 8155 Richmond Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. on March 31, 2020.

The victim, Jordan Allen Jr., 5, was standing on a second story apartment balcony when he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. He was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where he later died.

Alexis Moshae Gore, 25 (HPD)

Two suspects in his death, Alexis Moshae Gore, 25, and Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30, are in custody and charged with murder.

Shapree Monique Stoneham, 30 (HPD)

Police are seeking Jasmaine Janae Gore, 34. She is not charged in the incident, but investigators would like to speak with her regarding the shooting.

Police said at least one other suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jasmaine Janae Gore, the identity of the remaining wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

