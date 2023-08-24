Family, friends gather to remember murdered 11-year-old Pasadena girl

Friends and neighbors gathered to remember Mario Gonzalez during a public viewing Wednesday in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – At Mundo Pentecostal in Pasadena, pink and purple hues served as a reminder of a life taken too soon.

“This was an innocent child,” Jorge Mendizaban, Pastor at Mundo Pentecostal said. “Everybody is in shock right now, you know.”

Still, the community chose to honor 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez’ light and innocence, Wednesday.

“We want to remember her happy,” Sandra Vasquez, assistant pastor said. “Remember a beautiful young girl.”

Who loved celebrating her birthday.

“She had a beautiful birthday party, a prayer during the birthday and she seemed happy,” Vasquez recalled.

Memories casted a cloud of emotions.

“I feel a lot of pain in my heart,” Maria’s neighbor said. “It has been difficult.”

A community sewn together through the threads of tragedy.

“She was beautiful,” Vasquez said.

Maria will be laid to rest in Guatemala.

“It’s okay to cry at this time and to feel this kind of feelings, it’s okay,” Mendizaban said.

Mundo Pentecostal is offering counseling and support services for children in the area.

