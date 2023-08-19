Community honors 11-year-old Pasadena girl viciously murdered

A vigil was held Friday night filled with Guatemalan traditions, in honor of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez. Her father, Carmelo Gonzalez said it is hard to express how he feels after his daughter’s murder at the Main Village Apartments.

PASADENA, Texas – A vigil was held Friday night filled with Guatemalan traditions, in honor of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez. Her father, Carmelo Gonzalez said it is hard to express how he feels after his daughter’s murder at the Main Village Apartments. Police said he found her body wrapped in plastic and inside of a laundry basket that was placed under the bed. Investigators said she was strangled and sexually assaulted while he was at work Saturday afternoon.

18-year-old Juan Carlos-Garcia Rodriquez is now named a person of interest. Investigators said he was a neighbor to Maria Gonzalez and her family, but it is unclear if they knew each other. Detectives spoke with Garcia-Rodriguez and swabbed him for DNA, the day of Maria’s murder

Investigators said they found a key inside Maria and her father’s apartment. They said the key did not match the lock to her door. Instead, the key belonged to the apartment Garcia-Rodriguez was staying in with two other roommates, according to police.

“The other two roommates still have their keys. You know, they tried to get key back from him when he left and he said no more hang onto it. He didn’t have a key,” said Pasadena Police Chief Josh Brueggar.

investigators said no one has seen Garcia-Rodriguez since Monday at around 4 p.m. Investigators said he is from Guatemala and is in the U.S. illegally. They said he had been living in Pasadena for the past three to four weeks. They believe he has been picked up and taken places by people he knows. He is not charged with a crime, but police believe he is dangerous.

Crimestoppers passed out flyers at the apartments, hoping someone will come forward with information after the tragedy that has shaken the community.

“My heart has been very heavy. I can’t even picture what they’re going through. I don’t even want to imagine,” said community member Lupita Hernandez.

As police wait for DNA results to shed more light on the case, Carmelo Gonzalez said he is praying for justice for his daughter.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers has created a GoFundMe to help Maria’s family pay for her funeral expenses.

