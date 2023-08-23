Extradited: Man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting 11-year-old Pasadena girl headed back to Texas

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez has been charged with capital murder in the death of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez.

PASADENA, Texas – The man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling an 11-year-old Pasadena girl is being returned to the Houston area.

Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez was taken into custody in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he has been held since his capture. Local law enforcement transferred custody to the Pasadena Police Department Wednesday and the suspect is being extradited to Texas to face a capital murder charge in the death of Maria Gonzalez.

According to Pasadena police, on Aug. 12, Maria was killed at her family’s apartment in the 1000 block of Main.

The girl was home alone when she called her father to tell him that someone was outside their apartment. The chilling voicemail was the last time her father, Carmelo Gonzalez, heard her voice.

“Somebody is knocking on the door. I don’t know. I’m here in the room and somebody is knocking,” Maria said.

After receiving her messages, the concerned father asked family members to check on Maria, but they couldn’t find her. When he got home from work, he found his daughter not breathing. Someone had stuffed her body inside a plastic trash bag, which was then placed inside a laundry basket and concealed underneath her bed.

The father immediately called 911.

“The medical examiner concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. Additional investigation determined that the victim was sexually assaulted,” Pasadena police said.

The father was cleared of any suspicion and police began searching for her killer.

Investigators said as they were processing the crime scene, they found a single key inside the apartment. That key was not found to open any doors at the victim’s residence.

It did not take long for them to zero-in on the neighbor’s home. It turns out that Garcia-Rodriguez was living in a unit just a few steps away from the Gonzalez family.

Police said Garcia-Rodriguez, who is from Guatemala, was in Pasadena living with two other people for about four weeks. Before that, he was reportedly in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with people that sponsored him in order to be released by immigration.

In regard to the mysterious key, Garcia-Rodriguez’s roommate at the Pasadena address told investigators that the 18-year-old told him that he was leaving for a job out of town. The roommate said he made him a copy of the apartment key and gave it to him.

Police said the copied key was the one found in the victim’s apartment.

On Aug. 18, the Pasadena Police Department named Garcia-Rodgriguez “a person of interest” and images of him were released to the public.

The following day, Garcia Rodriguez was apprehended in Caddo Parrish, where he was held by Louisiana law enforcement until an extradition could be arranged.

The Gonzalez family shared the following statement about the arrest:

“We want to say thank you to the Pasadena Police Department and to Louisiana police and any officials that participated in bringing this cold-blooded murderer into custody. This arrest has brought the family and community some peace. We are extremely thankful that he cannot cause this type of pain to anybody again. I ask for those who are in charge to give us justice. May he be burdened with the full weight of the law, for what he has done to my daughter.”

Maria’s father is now fighting for justice in Pasadena while her mother grieves from Guatemala.

On Wednesday, the Pasadena Police Department released the following statement:

“The brutal and senseless murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez affected many people in our community and across the nation. We stand in solidarity with the Gonzalez family and everyone affected by this tragic event.

Today, the suspect, Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, is in custody and is being transported to the Pasadena Police Department this afternoon.

We want to take the time to thank our Federal partners, including the U.S.M.S. (United States Marshal Service) Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), and the Shreveport Police Department for helping locate, detain, and facilitate extradition.”

Crime Stoppers has also created a GoFundMe to help Maria’s family pay for her funeral expenses.

