Needville Little League one win away from US Championship game at World Series

The Needville Little League is advancing to the United States semifinals.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – After three wins so far on the national stage, Needville Little League is one win away from punching a ticket to the United States Championship game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The team, representing the small town in Fort Bend County of about 3,000 people, is set to take the field at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. They will play a team from the Seattle, Washington area, representing the northwest region.

They arrived in Williamsport nearly two weeks ago after going undefeated during the regional tournament in Waco.

Fans have been gathering for watch parties in the Houston area to cheer on the Needville team each step of the way. One watch party this week included members of the Pearland Little League team, which represented the southwest region at the Little League World Series last year.

Watch KPRC 2 News beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday for live coverage from Lamade Stadium in Williamsport.

Related: