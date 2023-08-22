Needville knocks out California team 3-1, advances in Little League World Series

The Southwest Region champion Little League team from Needville, Texas, participates in the opening ceremony of the 2023 Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The tiny Fort Bend town of Needville continues to march through United States pool play at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania without much opposition.

The team of 12-year-olds from a town that lists less than 3,000 residents defeated a team from El Segundo, California 3 to 1 on Monday night.

Once again, crowds filled two of the towns best known watch party spots, Pub 36 and Creekside Christian Church.

Needville is a small town where one can blink and be out of the city as they drive through.

It’s home to a Kwik Chek Grocery, A Repurpose Shop and a Pharm House Drug.

It’s also home to one of the few teams left that is undefeated at the World Series.

“This is an amazing accomplishment coming from such a small town and if you don’t have grit like these boys have, it’s not going to get you anywhere,” said Danielle Pavlow who was watching with her family at Creekside Christian.

Not only do they have grit but plenty of heart.

It’s their play along with their spirit that has brought the town together during its run.

”Oh man, they have brought everybody together in a way that nobody ever has,” said Joe Moore, owner of Pub 36.

Indeed they have, residents are realizing their tiny town is making history as their boys continue to play and win like David against the world and its Goliaths.

“It’s huge. It’s very huge. I can’t wait to see them when they get back. This town is really going to see how huge it can be,” said Moore.

Needville is off on Tuesday but will be back at it on Wednesday afternoon against a team out of Seattle representing the Northwest Region.