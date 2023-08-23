Needville ISD hosts watch party to cheer on local team playing in Little League World Series in Williamsport

The Needville Little League is catching all the love! On Wednesday, they played a team from Seattle, Washington. “The whole town has been a buzz ever since these kids qualified to Williamsport,” Needville Jr High Principal Brett Pohler said. The Needville Independent School District basically shut down school to watch the game and cheer on the team.

NEEDVILLE, Texas – Tiny but mighty!

The Needville Little League is catching all the love! On Wednesday, they played a team from Seattle, Washington.

“The whole town has been abuzz ever since these kids qualified to Williamsport,” Needville Jr. High Principal Brett Pohler said.

The Needville Independent School District basically shut down school to watch the game and cheer on the team.

RELATED: Needville Little League 1 win away from US Championship game at World Series

“It’s kind of cool, but at the exact same time, it’s kind of weird cause I’ve never seen them on TV,” Noah Jernigan said.

Jernigan’s cousin Colten plays on the team. He is #12.

“So, he lives right next to me. I know him a lot,” he said.

Owen Ondruch’s brother Easton also plays on the team! He is #16.

“It’s a little weird because it’s the first time I’ve seen him on TV and he’s not really with me arguing with me. I’m just going to watch him do his thing out there,” he said.

Weston Reed played on the team for the past two years and had a message for his friends.

“I want them to know that they should never give up. If they are down by runs, don’t get down on yourself and your teammates,” Reed said.

The community has been cheering on the team since the Regional Championship in Waco.

Middle school principal Steven Janacek has known the players since they were in the third grade.

“All the things they’ve done on the field is a tremendous accomplishment. They are good baseball players and even better as kids. They are respectful and to see them not only win the game, but the sportsmanship they’ve been displaying makes me proud like they are one of my own,” Janacek said.

Pohler says he is proud of the team!

“All throughout the summer, they sacrificed a lot of time and showing that small towns can achieve big things,” he said.

Needville Little League can reach the US Championship Game with a win against Seattle.

MORE: