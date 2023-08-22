Hit-and-run suspect surrenders to authorities after crash that killed infant, man in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of causing a crash that killed a man and baby in north Harris County Saturday has surrendered himself to authorities, Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Antonio Vasquez-Gonzalez, 30, was processed into the Harris County Joint Processing Center Tuesday morning. He was charged with failure to stop and render aid – death; and failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury.

According to investigators, Vazquez-Gonzalez was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling northbound on Airline Drive through the Aldine Mail Route Road intersection at 11:50 a.m. when the crash happened.

Witnesses said the suspect was speeding and struck the left side of a 2020 Ram 1500 that was traveling on Aldine Mail Route Road and turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light.

According to HCSO, 31-year-old Juan Loredo was ejected from the Ram during the crash. Loredo was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies said a 28-year-old woman, two boys ages 7 and 10, and a 2-month-old infant girl were also transported to local hospitals. The 2-month-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and died on Sunday, authorities said.

Vazquez-Gonzalez fled the scene immediately after the crash, failing to stop and render aid to the occupants of the Ram, investigators said.