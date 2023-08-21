Infant dies after hit-and-run crash in north Harris County; suspected driver wanted

HOUSTON – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a driver accused of causing a crash that killed a man and baby Saturday.

Authorities said they believe 30-year-old Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez caused the crash.

According to investigators, Vazquez-Gonzalez was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and traveling northbound on Airline Drive through the Aldine Mail Route Road intersection at 11:50 a.m. when the crash happened.

Witnesses said the suspect was speeding and struck the left side of a 2020 Ram 1500 that was traveling on Aldine Mail Route Road and turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light.

According to HCSO, 31-year-old Juan Loredo was ejected from the Ram during the crash. Loredo was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Deputies said a 28-year-old woman, two boys ages 7 and 10, and a 2-month-old infant girl were also transported to local hospitals. The 2-month-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries and died on Sunday, authorities said.

Vazquez-Gonzalez fled the scene immediately after the crash, failing to stop and render aid to the occupants of the Ram, investigators said.

The suspect was later identified and charged with failure to stop and render aid – death; and failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vasquez-Gonzalez is urged to contact the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400 or HCSO Criminal Warrants at 713-755-6055.