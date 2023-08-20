1 dead, infant suffers serious injuries after 2-vehicle crash in north Harris County, police searching for other driver

A man is dead and an infant is fighting for their life after a violent crash in North Harris County overnight.

A man is dead and an infant is fighting for their life after a violent crash in north Harris County overnight.

It happened at the intersection of Airline Drive and Aldine Mail Route Road. Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies are still looking for the driver of the other vehicle involved in this wreck after they ran off. Authorities believe speed played a big factor.

“This roadway is under construction. I believe the speed limit to be 35. If the vehicles were traveling (at) 35, this accident wouldn’t have happened,” HCSO Capt. Anthony McConnell said.

Deputies said they think just before midnight on Saturday a car was speeding north on Airline Drive when it hit another car turning onto the road from Aldine Mail Route Road. Both cars ended up in the median.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was thrown from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital, where they later died. There was an infant in that car as well. They were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If you saw or know anything about the incident, you should call Crime Stoppers.