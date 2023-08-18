Illegal dumping pile KPRC 2 Investigates first exposed in Fort Bend County is finally cleaned up

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – KPRC 2 Investigates has been helping residents who were tired of an “eyesore” near the area of Highway 90 and the Grand Parkway in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

An illegal dump site was causing piles of trash to collect along a popular stretch of FM 1464, easy for all to see.

Our Investigates team examined the pile carefully for several minutes and it didn’t take long to find garbage bags, tires, mattresses, sofas, chairs, lightbulbs, papers and television sets among a variety of items littered along the side of the road.

One week after it was first highlighted by KPRC 2 Investigates, we have good news to share. The debris has been removed.

The trash was professionally put into a construction dumpster on Thursday, according to residents. The dumpster was then removed by Friday afternoon.

When we contacted Fort Bend County Officials a week ago, they did not have many answers regarding the illegal dumping site. By Monday morning, we know the county was examining ways to take legal action against the property owner. They weren’t the only ones as we confirmed the Fort Bend District Attorney’s Office was closely monitoring the situation.

On Monday, approximately 60 hours after we first exposed the site, we contacted Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers over the illegal pile we discovered. At the time, Meyers said he wanted to “resolve this situation as soon possible,” and now four days later, it’s all gone.

Commissioner Meyers issued the following statement to KPRC 2 Investigates, “When you contacted us about this illegal dumping, the county’s Environmental Health Department and our District Attorney were already investigating and taking legal action to get the landowner to clean up the property. I think all of the attention to this matter by Fort Bend County and Channel 2 resulted in a positive outcome. I take illegal dumping seriously and am glad the site is no longer an eyesore or a potential environmental problem. We hope that the landowner will work to maintain it that way.”

An additional measure the property owner took was the removal of donation boxes which residents say helped contribute to the problem of illegal dumping at the site.

Environmental Crimes in unincorporated Fort Bend County areas can be reported to Environmental Health Division by filing a complaint online through the county website under environmental health, or emailing a complaint into HHS@fbctx.gov (mailto: HHS@fbctx.gov) or by phone at 281-342-7469.”