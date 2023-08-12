‘More and more trash’: Residents tired of Illegal dumping site in Fort Bend County

Illegal dumping has been a major problem in Houston and Harris County for decades. However, it’s also a challenge in other parts of the Houston area. KPRC 2 Investigates came across one eyesore residents were tired of near the area of Highway 90 and the Grand Parkway in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Illegal dumping has been a major problem in Houston and Harris County for decades. However, it’s also a challenge in other parts of the Houston area.

KPRC 2 Investigates came across one eyesore residents were tired of near the area of Highway 90 and the Grand Parkway in unincorporated Fort Bend County.

“Please be doing a story on this so we can get all of this cleaned up,” said Noel Lopez as he saw our crew pull up to the scene of the eyesore Friday afternoon.

The pile is located in the open along a popular stretch of FM 1464, easy for all to see.

“I mean it’s just gotten worse and worse and worse and worse and I’m just waiting for it to line all the way down there,” said Lopez.

When asked how bad the scene looks on a scale of 1 to 10? One resident quickly responded, “20″.

We examined the pile carefully for several minutes and it didn’t take long to find garbage bags, tires, mattresses, sofas, chairs, lightbulbs, papers and television sets among a variety of items littered along the side of the road.

“Every day we come up here, there is just more and more trash,” said Michael Woods, another resident we spoke with who is tired of the illegal dumping.

KPRC 2 Investigates made a phone call to the office of Fort Bend County Judge KP George. His office informed us Fort Bend Health and Human Service would be responding to the issue, but they have yet to get back to us.

The message from the community is simple, clean it up.

“That would be great. That would be great,” said Woods.

We will continue to follow and update this illegal dumping case to see how officials respond and address the problem site.