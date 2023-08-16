Illegal dumping site in Fort Bend Co. remains an eye-sore for residents despite KPRC 2 Investigates exposing it

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – An illegal dumping site that KPRC 2 Investigates first exposed four days ago in unincorporated Fort Bend County sits untouched causing residents to have more questions.

“I just wonder who is going to take care of it,” said one woman as she drove by it on Wednesday.

Like last week, residents near FM 1464 said they were once again grateful that KPRC 2 Investigates was attempting to do something about it after the pile sat untouched for months.

“I say thank you very much for taking care of this,” said one man who quickly expressed gratitude.

The pile has been referred to as a “junkyard” and no one around it, whether it’s homeowners, renters or business owners wants to see it any longer.

Ariana Sanchez says the illegal pile is a consistent eyesore and that it creates frustrations that no business should have to deal with.

”I get a lot of complaints from the customers,” Sanchez said.

Fort Bend County officials said there are investigators working to track down the owner of the property, but their attempts have been “unsuccessful” as the investigation is in its initial stages.

However, what makes this case challenging, according to officials, is that records show that the land is privately owned.

County Commissioner Andy Meyers sent the following in a statement to KPRC 2 Investigates: “I take illegal dumping very seriously and that is why my staff and I are working with Fort Bend County Environmental Health and the District Attorney’s Office to resolve this situation as soon possible. I can not comment further because this is an active legal investigation.”

The Fort Bend County DA’s Office confirmed that they are in fact monitoring the situation.

The bottom line from area residents... Just get the job done.

The message from Melissa Fassett is simple, “C’mon, do better.”

KPRC 2 Investigates will continue to track developments until all proper actions are taken.

As to what anyone in unincorporated Fort Bend County should do if they have an illegal dumping site suddenly emerge in their community?

A county official provided the following response, “Environmental Crimes in unincorporated Fort Bend County areas can be reported to Environmental Health Division by filing a complaint online through the county website under environmental health, or emailing a complaint into HHS@fbctx.gov (mailto: HHS@fbctx.gov) or by phone at 281-342-7469.”