Suspect wanted for allegedly killing man, injuring several others at after-hours bar in southeast Houston

Roger Valdes, 21, is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 248th State District Court.

HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted for fatally shooting a man and injuring several others at an after-hours bar in southeast Houston in July, the Houston Police Department said.

Roger Valdes, 21, is charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 248th State District Court. He is accused of killing 22-year-old Israel Gonzalez.

The four other men who were injured ranged in age from 20 to 28. All were treated and released from area hospitals, HPD said.

Officers received reports about a shooting outside of an after-hours bar located at 9263 Gulf Freeway.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Paramedics reportedly transported three victims to area hospitals. A fourth victim was transported in a private vehicle to a hospital. A fifth victim, with a gunshot wound to the foot, refused medical attention at the scene. Gonzalez was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

Further investigation identified Valdes as the suspect in the shooting. He was charged for his alleged role in the incident on Monday.

Anyone with information on Valdes’ whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.