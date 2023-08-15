Search underway for Brazoria County inmate who escaped custody Saturday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Brazoria County officials are searching for an escaped inmate that has been missing since Saturday.

Officers with the Brazoria County Police Department said Jayden Michael Duke-Meuth, 18, escaped Brazoria Jail.

The inmate has a tattoo that says “Duke” on his arm and a chest tattoo that says “Jeremy” and “Jessica” among several others.

Anyone with information on Duke-Meuth’s whereabouts is urged to contact the department at 979-798-2195 with any information.

If you see Duke-Meuth, you are urged to not approach him. Instead, officials have asked people to call law enforcement immediately.

Brazoria County Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 800-460-2222, submitted online at www.brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

