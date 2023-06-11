Law enforcement looking for Texas escaped inmate convicted of assaulting public servant

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for an escaped inmate convicted of violent crimes.

PLAINVIEW, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is looking for an escaped inmate convicted of violent crimes.

Trent Thompson, 22, was convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and an aggravated assault on a public servant in Coleman County. He was last seen around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday at the Formby Unit in Plainview, Texas in the northwest part of the state.

He was wearing a white prison uniform.

Officers said people should not get near Thompson. If you see the man, you should call police.

If you have information about this case call the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.