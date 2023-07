HOUSTON – An inmate from the Harris County Jail escaped during transport on Monday, officials reported.

Authorities say the inmate was able to run away and into nearby woods near 16715 Clay Road.

At this time, it is unclear exactly where the inmate was being transported prior to their escape.

The Houston Police Department’s SWAT team is assisting in the search for the missing suspect.

The escaped inmate has yet to be identified by authorities.