KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Gunner, the pup who lives every day to the fullest

HOUSTON – Gunner is up for adoption. He likes long walks in the park and would love to snuggle with his new family since he enjoys spending time with people.

Gunner is very well-behaved, and he has a calming presence. He also has warm and fluffy fur.

He is a happy dog and lives every day to the fullest. Due to the #ClearTheShelters Adoption special, Gunner’s adoption fee has been waived until Aug. 31.

This pup is eager to go home with you!

If you’re interested in welcoming Gunner into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

