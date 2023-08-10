Man arrested, charged for shooting 18-year-old in Conroe

Davaun Harrison, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

CONROE, Texas – A man has been arrested Thursday for shooting an 18-year-old in Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call in the 2900 block of Rayford Road at around 10:20 p.m.

The 911 caller told deputies an 18-year-old male had been shot and was waiting at a local gas station for help. Upon arrival, first responders provided medical aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where authorities said he was in stable condition.

MCSO Homicide and Violent Crimes detectives, along with Crime Scene investigators, responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. After gathering evidence, authorities identified Harrison as a suspect.

Harrison is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

