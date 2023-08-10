HISD parents, teachers hold ‘Read-in’ to protest superintendent’s decision to eliminate librarians and libraries

Banned books are stacked at an exhibit at the American Library Association's annual conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Attendees are invited to climb atop a giant chair to read their favorite banned book. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)

HOUSTON – Concerned parents, teachers, students, and community members from the Houston Independent School District are expected to gather Thursday afternoon to hold a ‘read-in’ in protest of the recent decision to eliminate librarians and libraries in several schools this upcoming year.

SEE ALSO: HISD to eliminate librarians, turn some libraries into discipline centers at 28 campuses

Those in attendance will gather to read their favorite books in an effort to highlight the importance of well-staffed libraries.

Organizers aim to draw attention to concerns that libraries will soon be turned into ‘Zoom discipline centers’.

A news release said that parents, teachers, and students are also concerned that schools in Black and Brown neighborhoods will be disproportionately staffed with uncertified teachers and that the increased focus on STAAR prep will negatively impact children’s potential for enjoying school and becoming lifelong learners.

The read-in is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. in the HISD Lobby (Hattie Mae White Administration Building, 4400 W 18th Street) and continue in the HISD Boardroom and lobby when the board meeting begins at 5:30 pm.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks out against HISD’s plan to transform 28 school libraries

‘We’re asking that they follow the law’: 57 grievances filed against HISD and superintendent

Confusion happening over new salaries for HISD teachers after district releases New Education System payscale

Special meeting held to inform HISD educators about superintendent’s New Education System model

Parents of HISD students hopeful following second community meeting with new superintendent