Watch live: Habitat Home dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony held for human trafficking survivor, advocate

HOUSTON – A home dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for KPRC 2′s 2023 Habitat Home, presented by Rios Healthcare Associates.

Our 2023 homeowner is Keisha O’Brian, a human trafficking survivor and advocate for victims. O’Brian lives with her special needs daughter, Stormie, who is a young adult.

KPRC 2 staff pitched in to help make a future homeowner’s dreams come true and this year, it was for O’Brian and her daughter. The building began in March when employees and volunteers started construction on the walls.

For the 10th year in a row, KPRC 2 partnered with the Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for deserving families in the area.

Since 1987, individuals, businesses, and groups in the community have joined Houston Habitat for Humanity to build or improve places for people to call home. The organization says over 7,000 (and counting) individuals are served through new homeownership and home repair.

The homeowners have also put in the effort and the sweat to make their dreams a reality.

Stream the Habitat for Humanity Home Dedication live in the video player at the top of the page.

PREVIOUS:

2023 marks 10th year KPRC 2 has partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity🏠

10th Annual KPRC 2 Houston Habitat for Humanity home build

MacKenzie Scott gives $11M to Houston Habitat for Humanity