Kicking off our 10th Annual KPRC 2 Houston Habitat for Humanity home build

Today is the kickoff for 10th annual KPRC 2 Houston Habitat for Humanity Home build, and KPRC 2 team members, on-site construction pros and volunteers got the framework of the new house going at 6 a.m. Watch as the crew continues to hammer away to get more of the new home ready for its deserving new family.

HOUSTON – Today KPRC 2 and Houston Habitat for Humanity kicked off our 10th annual home build, and we’re celebrating the anniversary of our partnership with some exciting changes for this year!

Houston Habitat’s newest development is Robin’s Landing, a 127-acre community development, and this year’s build be the very FIRST house there.

This year’s homeowners will be announced soon, and in case you didn’t know - Habitat Homes are not a gift or a handout, they are earned with hard work and need to meet strict requirements to be approved.

Our Habitat home this year will be located in Northeast Houston, and is expected to be completed in June.

We are also excited to welcome this year’s title sponsor, Rios Healthcare, to our home build who provide personal, high quality care to all of their patients.

Lauren Kelly got to chat with Rios Healthcare owner Dr. Tomas Rios, M.D. all about our exciting new partnership, and how fun the rest of the home build will be.

Keep checking back for the progress of our home build, and looking forward to meeting our future homeowner soon!

To get more info about Houston Habitat for Humanity and their impact, click HERE.