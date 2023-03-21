2023 marks 10th year KPRC 2 has partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity🏠

2023 marks the tenth year KPRC has partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity

HOUSTON – For the 10th year in a row, KPRC 2 has partnered with the Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for deserving families in the area.

Since 1987, individuals, businesses, and groups in the community have joined Houston Habitat for Humanity to build or improve places for people to call home. The organization says over 7,000 (and counting) individuals are served through new homeownership and home repair.

Watch as the KPRC 2 staff pitched in to help make a future homeowner’s dreams come true.

For more information about how to volunteer with Houston Habitat for Humanity or apply, go to houstonhabitat.org.