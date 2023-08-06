Motorcyclist dead after crash with pickup truck in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas – A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Pasadena Sunday.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, it happened on Main Street near the intersection of Thomas Avenue.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, a man in his thirties, died in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram pickup truck were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known, however, police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the crash is still under investigation, but the speed of the motorcycle may have been a primary factor in the crash.