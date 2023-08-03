95º
2 firefighters injured battling San Jacinto County wildfire released from the hospital

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

(Texas A&M Forest Service)

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – Two firefighters who were injured while battling a wildfire in San Jacinto County Wednesday have been released from the hospital.

The two firefighters were hospitalized after receiving first and second-degree burns.

The Forest Service said around 5 p.m. Wednesday, fire behavior intensified in an area where personnel were constructing containment lines. When this happened, the two firefighters were injured.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the two were released from the hospital Thursday morning.

“Texas A&M Forest Service will conduct an Internal Fire Review to assess the incident, providing personnel an opportunity to learn & make improvements to mitigate risks/improve safety moving forward,” the agency said.

The fire, which has been named the “Snowhill Fire” is west of Lake Livingston. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service wildfire map, the fire is currently at 275 acres and is 90% contained.

