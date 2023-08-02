95º
Wildfire in San Jacinto County spreads over 150 acres; blaze nearly 50% contained

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Wildfire spreads over 150 acres in San Jacinto County (Texas A&M Forest Service)

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A wildfire in San Jacinto County has spread over 150 acres, the Texas A&M Forest Service said Wednesday.

According to a tweet, the fire, which has been named the “Snowhill Fire” and is west of Lake Livingston, is currently 50% contained.

Fire activity has reportedly increased and aircraft are assisting ground crews.

“Aircraft continue to make beneficial drops to slow fire spread and assist ground crews,” Texas A&M Forest Service said.

A temporary flight restriction is currently in place in the area.

People are encouraged to avoid the area to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft.

Those with drones have been asked to refrain from flying them in the area due to the fact that they could cause injuries or even death to firefighters.

