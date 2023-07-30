KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Horse, the pup who is racing to find a new home

Horse, the puppy, is looking for a new place to call her home.

She is 4.5 months old. She has been at the shelter for more than a month, and she arrived at the Houston Humane Society when she was 12 weeks old.

Horse is a very sweet pup and has adorable ears and the most heartwarming puppy dog eyes.

She’ll make you want to give her all the treats.

The shelter does not know what breeds she’s mixed with. They encourage you to let them know your thoughts in the comments below. HHS also said National Mutt Day is on Monday.

If you’re interested in welcoming Horse into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

