Man shot, killed at game room in Alvin; deputies searching for suspect

ALVIN, Texas – The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at a game room in Alvin last Friday.

Deputies received a call about a shooting at the Ultimate Game Room located at 10498 C.R. 190 at around 1 a.m.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, 25-year-old David Perez was transported by emergency medical services to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and deputies are working to find the suspect.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, heard or saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of the Ultimate Game Room or has any information related to the case, to come forward,” a news release from BCSO said. “No detail is too small, and any information you provide may be helpful in solving this case.”

Perez is survived by his mother and daughter.

“We understand that sharing information about a criminal incident can be intimidating. We want to assure the public that any information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality,” the release said. “You have the option to remain anonymous if you wish. Our primary objective is to gather information that will aid in solving this crime and bringing justice for David’s mother and 4-year-old daughter.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact BCSO at 281-756-2391 or Crime Stoppers of Brazoria County at 1-800-460-2222 to submit anonymous tips.