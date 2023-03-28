Second suspect in fatal shooting of security guard at S. Houston game room arrested

HOUSTON – A second suspect in the fatal shooting of a security guard at a south Houston game room has been arrested.

Jordan Price, 25, was arrested on Thursday, Mar. 23 in connection to the death of 33-year-old Jesus Rodriguez.

He and another suspect, Jomar Crawford, 22, have been charged with capital murder. Crawford was arrested on September 9, 2022.

The shooting happened at a game room located in the 6300 block of Long Dr. on Feb 12, 2022.

Houston police responded to the scene and found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Rodriguez to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects, at that time described only as three to four men wearing dark clothing, were picked up by a nearby SUV and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Price and Crawford were identified after further investigation.

Police said one unidentified suspect remains at large. Anyone with additional information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

