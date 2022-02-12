Security guard shot, killed during attempted robbery outside building possibly used as game room, police say

HOUSTON – A security guard was shot and killed after Houston police said three men attempted to rob a game room Saturday morning.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 1 a.m. in the 6300 block of Long Drive near South Wayside Drive in southeast Houston.

According to police, three men apparently jumped over a fence in an attempt to rob a nearby building where officers believe it was used as a game room.

Details on how the security guard encountered the three men were unknown, but at some point, police said one of the men fired at the guard.

The security guard was taken to an area hospital where they later died, police said.

Detectives are waiting for a judge to sign off a search warrant in order to proceed with the investigation.