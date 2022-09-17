HCSO: Manager shoots, kills suspect during attempted game room robbery in east Harris County

Investigation underway after a manager shoots, kills attempted robber at a game room in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after the manager of an illegal game room shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened in the 200 block of Dell Dale at around 1 a.m.

According to Sgt. B. Beall with HCSO Homicide Unit, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at what they called an “undocumented” game room.

Deputies said a man entered the game room and was attempting to rob the place. At some point, the manager, who appeared to be 19 years old, intervened.

The man then stabbed the manager twice, Sgt. Beall said. That was when deputies said the manager reached for a gun and shot the attempted robber, hitting him twice.

The suspect died at the scene.

The 19-year-old manager was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators said they don’t know the name of the illegal game room, but were able to get in touch with the property owner who allowed them to search the facility.

No charges have been filed at this time.