Woman killed after car jumps curb during 2-vehicle crash in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A woman was hit and killed during a two-vehicle crash in southeast Houston Monday, the Houston Police Department said.
It happened in the 12200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near East Orem Drive at around 3:15 p.m.
The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was described as “elderly” by officers.
According to HPD, when the two vehicles crashed, one of them went up on the curb and struck the woman.
Drivers are urged to the avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.
Our vehicle crimes investigators are en route to a fatal crash in the 12200 block of MLK Blvd. near East Orem Drive.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 24, 2023
Preliminary info is one person is deceased following a multi-vehicle crash about 3:15 pm.
Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.#hounews #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/axQ5GT4ldI