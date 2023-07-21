Have you seen Kimberly? Search underway for Montgomery Co. woman last seen on July 7

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 21-year-old woman reported missing in Magnolia on July 7.

Kimberly Rex was last seen at a Shell gas station near FM 1496 and FM 1774. She has red hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white crop top and ripped blue jeans.

Authorities said she is considered endangered as it was reported she was not taking her medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, choose option 3 and refer to case #23A200182.