81º

LIVE

Local News

Have you seen Kimberly? Search underway for Montgomery Co. woman last seen on July 7

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing person, Montgomery County, Magnolia
Kimberly Rex, 21 (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 21-year-old woman reported missing in Magnolia on July 7.

Kimberly Rex was last seen at a Shell gas station near FM 1496 and FM 1774. She has red hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white crop top and ripped blue jeans.

Authorities said she is considered endangered as it was reported she was not taking her medications.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, choose option 3 and refer to case #23A200182.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email