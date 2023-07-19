Suspect arrested at Memphis airport, charged for fatally shooting man in west Houston in May

HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested at an airport in Memphis for fatally shooting a man in west Houston in May, the Houston Police Department said.

Maleq DeShun Mackmore, 22, was charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Zacchias A. Jackson, 22.

On May 13, HPD received reports of a shooting in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill Street at around 2:40 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle parked with blood on the front of it.

Police said the vehicle’s owner remained at the scene and told officers that Jackson and Mackmore got into an argument that escalated when Mackmore shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, investigators said.

Jackson was transported in a private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation and witness statements identified Mackmore as a person of interest in the incident. Subsequent investigation led to the suspect being charged for his involvement in the shooting.

Police said on July 5, Mackmore was arrested in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Memphis International Airport. He was extradited to Harris County last Friday.

Mackmore was booked into the Harris County Joint Processing Center.