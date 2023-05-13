Police seeking person of interest in fatal west Houston shooting

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking the public for help locating a person of interest in a fatal shooting in west Houston.

Maleq De Shun Mackmore, 22, is wanted for questioning regarding the shooting which happened in the 6300 block of Beverly Hill Street at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the shooting and found a parked vehicle with blood on the front of it. The vehicle’s owner remained on the scene and told officers the victim and suspect got into an argument that escalated when the suspect shot the victim multiple times. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported in a private vehicle to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the 22-year-old victim is pending verification.

Mackmore is believed to have information about the shooting and is considered a person of interest. He is not charged at this time. He may be driving a white Buick SUV.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mackmore or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.