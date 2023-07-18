Houston fire station getting repairs made to A/C unit after KPRC 2 investigates issue

The extreme heat can be dangerous for first responders and now, several Houston Fire Departments across the area are dealing with air conditioning problems.

HOUSTON – The extreme heat can be dangerous for first responders and now, several Houston Fire Departments across the area are dealing with air conditioning problems.

The thermostat inside Houston’s Fire Station 23 located on Lawndale Street in southeast Houston reads 91 degrees.

The department has been without air for two days. The city provided two portable units, but it can only do so much.

UPDATE: Around 5:12 Tuesday afternoon, sources told Re’Chelle Turner crews were at Station 23 making repairs to the AC unit.

Last week, KPRC 2 told you about Fire Station 56 on Little York Road. The facility has been dealing with A/C problems for two months.

Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said it’s unacceptable.

“This is not how you treat brave Houston firefighters that continued to go out there in temperatures like this period end of story,” he said. “It is hot. It is Houston. We know that this happens every single summer and this is absolutely unacceptable. Yet again, the city continues to make excuses instead of fixing problems.”

During a press conference Tuesday morning, the Houston Fire Department spoke about the extreme heat and said so far this month, they’ve responded to 251 heat-related calls. Last month, the number increased to 442.

HFD said they responded to over 600 heat-related calls in the months of June and July last year.

Captain Sedrick Robinett said they are making sure firefighters stay safe.

“We are limiting our training activities for one hour for HFD personnel. It has to be done before 10 a.m. We are ensuring that the firefighters are staying hydrated before, during and after firefighting operations. We are also making sure they are getting proper rehab and rotation on fire scene,” he said.

KPRC 2’s Re’Chelle Turner asked Captain Sedrick Robinett about Station 23.

“We’ve received tips that Fire Station 23 on Lawndale has been without A/C for two days. They did receive portable air units from the city… two of them, but what is being done to make sure that our firefighters stay cool? Why is this department without working A/C?

Captain Robinett responded and said, “Yes, that is being addressed and you are correct, they do have cooling stations to keep them safe during this time of repair.”

“But do you know why the A/C is out or what’s being done to get it back on? Is it because of a part that hasn’t been ordered? Do you know?” reporter Re’Chelle Turner asked.

“I know it’s being addressed and they currently have a cooling system there to rectify the problem until the pair is completed,” the captain told KPRC 2.

Over the phone, Chief Sam Pena told Turner that the city has approved funding to fix air conditioning units. However, the General Services Department which manages facilities throughout the city is having issues finding parts.

It’s something Lancton has heard before.

“We are so done with the excuses. Fix the air conditioning unit if you don’t have the parts, then you need to find a new A/C unit because it’s 100 degrees outside and it’s absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

KPRC 2 is waiting to hear back from the General Services Department about the shortage of parts for A/C units.